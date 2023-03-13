Exclusive! “I am excited for Gumrah because it is my favourite genre of thriller" - Mohit Anand

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Mohit Anand spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Gumrah and also on his shooting experience with Aditya Roy Kapur.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Actor Mohit Anand has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting contribution. The actor was seen in projects like Panipat and he is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Gumrah, which will have Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Mohit Anand spoke in detail about the shooting experience of the movie Gumrah and also about his character in detail.

Mohit Anand on his character in the movie Gumrah

Mohit Anand will be seen playing the character Prithvi in the movie. Prithvi is someone who is very blunt in whatever he does. The actor is playing something completely different from what he played in the movie Panipat. He is very excited to share the movie with fans and wishes that they love this character.

Mohit Anand on working with Aditya Roy Kapur

Mohit Anand says that he is very excited to work in such a genre after the movie Panipat, because this is something which he loves and it is his favourite genre of thrill and action. The actor says that it was  wonderful to work with a person like Aditya Roy Kapur. He is like a brother who has been always helpful and is a pretty cool guy. Mohit adds that fans are going to see him in a different avatar in this upcoming movie Gumrah, as it was a great learning experience for him as an actor.


What are your views on the actor Mohit Anand and how excited are you for the movie Gumrah? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 04:30

