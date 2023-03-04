Exclusive! "I am much more confident now to speak about it" Priyanka Chopra on groupism in Bollywood and on moving to Hollywood

Recently we have seen Priyanka Chopra making a comment on Bollywood groupism and that is why she has move to Hollywood, here is what the actress has to say more in detail
MUMBAI:Priyanka Chopra Jonas is grabbing the attention of the fans for upcoming web series Citadel for Amazon Prime video, the trailer of the web series is grabbing  attention of the fans and recently we have seen the actress making some headlines for her remark on Bollywood as why she has move to Hollywood and made remark on Bollywood groupism 

During the Press Conference with regards to the web which was held in Mumbai today, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas not only spoke in detail about the web series but also on her statement on why she has spoken about Bollywood now and not earlier.

Priyanka Chopra says that when she was having a conversation on the podcast, the question was about her journey and she had answered in a different phase wise and she has made that statement of Bollywood groupism and leaving Bollywood and moving to Hollywood because she is much more confident now to speak up.

She believes that she can now articulate what she has been gone through in the past and that is why she has spoken about what she has gone through.

Well this news of the actress Priyanka Chopra has grabbed the attention of the fans, what are your views on the Bollywood groupism comment of the actress Priyanka Chopra and her reason of leaving Bollywood and moving to Hollywood, do let us know in the comment section below.

