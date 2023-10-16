Exclusive! "I am nervous and anxious, taking each day as it comes", Vikrant Massey on stepping into parenthood

MUMBAI: Actor Vikrant Massey is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting space, over the time with his charm, movie characters and his craft the actor has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans. The actor is now all set to be seen in the movie titled 12th Fail.

Vikrant Massey who is married to Sheetal Thakur has been seen given some major couple goals over the time, and indeed this lovely couple has a separate huge fan base. As we know the couple is all set to embrace parenthood and actor is all set to become father. Now, during the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar, here's what the actor shared.

On asking about his feelings, Vikrant Massey says he is nervous and anxious. The actor further adds that he is not someone who plans a lot every time, but he's taking things as it is passing each day. The actor concludes by saying he really hopes everything goes well.

Indeed the news of the couple embracing parenthood has grabbed our attention and since then the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showing all the love and blessing towards this lovely couple.

Vikrant Massey's movie 12th Fail is all set to hit the big screen on 27th October.

