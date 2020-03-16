Exclusive! I am not at all comfortable performing bold scenes unless they are an integral part of the project: Payal Ghosh

MUMBAI: Payal Ghosh has been winning the hearts of fans over time with her acting contribution. We have seen some amazing characters of hers getting all the love from fans. The actress, who was seen in projects like Mr. Rascal and Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, always looks forward to doing different roles.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Payal Ghosh spoke about performing bold scenes on screen and social media trolling.

Payal Ghosh on performing bold scenes

Payal says that she is not at all comfortable performing bold scenes on screen. She is comfortable only if they are an integral part of the script and important to take the story ahead.

Payal Ghosh on social media trolling and negativity

Payal says that social media is indeed one of the best platforms and helps celebrities connect with their fans, but sometimes, celebrities have to face negativity and trolling. As an actress, she ignores the negativity, avoids such comments, and focuses on the good part. She believes in looking at the bright side and focusing on her work.

Payal Ghosh on her acting inspiration

Payal Ghosh says that Madhuri Dixit inspires her. She has been watching the actress since her childhood, and she loves her acting and expressions. Payal adds that no doubt she is one of the finest dancers in the industry. She is also inspired by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

