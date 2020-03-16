Exclusive! "I am not the part of the movie if it doesn't touch my heart" Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Kiccha Sudeepa and Jacqueline Fernandez titled Vikram Rona has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out, no doubt the trailer is getting some amazing response from the fans all over the social media and it is considered as one of the finest film when it comes to the technique of shooting.

The team of Vikrant Rona spoke about their movie and during the press conference which was held in Mumbai and which was not only attended by the cast of the movie but also the Hindi producer Salman Khan.

Talking about the movie Salman Khan said that he is never the part of the movie unless the movie touches is heart. Salman Khan said he recently saw the movie and he just loved the movie and definitely the fans are going to see a different cinematic experience during the movie. There are few scenes which are related to the small child and there is a emotional family scene which he loved and he is expecting that the fans will love the same.

Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were also present during the Press Conference as the best friend of Kiccha Sudeep and Salman Khan to cheer for them. Ritesh Deshmukh revealed that he had seen the struggle and the hard work of Jacqueline Fernandez over the time in terms of dance. Ritesh Deshmukh said that he was the part of the movie Aladdin which was Jacqueline Fernandez's debut movie during that time she was not able to walk properly and now she is doing some great dance numbers and indeed she had a long journey.

On the other hand Genelia D'Souza spoke that she had witnessed some amazing time working in down south and also in Hindi cinema. It is the love and appreciation of the fans she has taken working different languages.

Also Kiccha Sudeep the Man of the movie revealed that he is very overwhelmed and surprised to see response and the reaction he is getting on the trailer itself and he was speaking to different media portals ever since the trailer was launched and he is really proud and happy that through the media his movie has got some amazing reach and through SKF Salman Khan films the movie will reach to maximum audience.

No doubt the trailer of the movie Vikrant Rona has already created the excitement among the fans and we look forward to see the release of the movie which is 28th July.

