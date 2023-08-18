Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to do some comedy characters” Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi

MUMBAI: Actor Angad Bedi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in acting space, the actor with his different movies and his characters has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. He is currently getting some amazing response from the fans and audience for his movie Ghoomar which has Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the leading role.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Angad Bedi spoke in detail about the parameters he looks forward to before saying yes for any movie and also on types of characters he looks forward to do.

Angad Bedi on the parameters he looks forward to be for saying yes for any project

Angad Bedi says that for whatever project he first looks at the heart of the project, he believes the hearts of the subject should be at its place and everything falls at its place automatically. He is really looking forward to do different types of characters which he has never done previously and want to do different from what he has done previously

Angad Bedi on types of characters he looks forward to do

Angad Bedi says that he is really looking forward to doing some comedy characters, he really wants to do any situational comedy and he wants to do some action oriented project with the director Ali Abbas Zafar. He adds he also wishes to do a drama with Shakun Batra.

Angad Bedi on his upcoming project

Angad Bedi says that he will be seen in the upcoming ott show titled Legal Affair which is a Romance and Thriller, he will be also seen in the upcoming South movie.

What are your views on the actor Angad Bedi and how did you like him in the movie Ghoomar, do let us know in the comment section below.

About Author

