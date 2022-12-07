Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to play a hard core negative character” Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor over the time which have got some great response from the fans all across the globe. Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Shamshera which also has Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt along with him.

In his recent media interaction actor Ranbir Kapoor not only spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Shamshera, but he also spoke in detail about the types of character he looks forward to doing and on his upcoming movie Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor says that he has done different types of characters and he is looking forward to do different and challenging types of characters, but he is eagerly looking forward to do some grey or negative character. He just wants to display his negative shade and hard core grey shade on screen.

Talking about his most favourite genre and movie, Ranbir Kapoor said, the movie Wake Up Sid will always remain close to his heart and it is one of his favourite genres.

As we all know, after the release of the movie Shamsher and Brahmastra the actor will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Animal which will be directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the announcement video of the movie has already grabbed the attention of the fans and talking about the movie Animal Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the fans are going to see him in a never seen before avatar in the movie, his character is hardcore Deadly just like an animal.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Ranbir Kapoor in his projects and we look forward to see what he has to offer in his upcoming movies Shamshera, Brahmastra and Animal.

Talking about the movie Shamshera which is the first from the lot, it is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd July.

