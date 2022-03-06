Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to play a negative character in any project” Ishita Dutta

MUMBAI: No doubt actress Ishita Dutta is one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting industry, over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress in different projects which have indeed got her some great response from the fans.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar here is what the actress has to say on her acting journey and also on the types of characters she looks forward to doing.

Ishita Dutta on her acting journey

Ishita Dutta says that, it has been a great journey as an actor till today, she has been very lucky and fortunate to be a part of some of the best work and collaborate with some of the best people from the industry. It has been a great 10 years of journey for her and in the future also she is looking forward to delivering some of the best projects.

Ishita Dutta on types of characters she looks forward to do

Ishita Dutta reveals that she is eagerly looking forward to playing some negative characters in any project, she has been waiting for such a script and character for a long period of time and she is looking forward to playing something completely different from what she is in real life.

Ishita Dutta on her ongoing Mantra of life

Ishita Dutta said her family is something which keeps her ongoing in life, the actress says that everyone has their own set of challenges in life and everyone has ups and downs in life but mental peace is something very important in life and her family has been one of the greatest supporters of all time.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Ishita Dutta in her projects and we look forward to see some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress in the feature.

