Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to play some comedy characters” - Angad Bedi

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actor Angad Bedi spoke in detail about the parameters he looks forward to before saying yes to any movie and also on types of characters he looks forward to play.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 20:00
MUMBAI: Actor Angad Bedi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in acting space. The actor with his different movies and characters has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. He is currently getting some amazing response from the fans and audience for his movie Ghoomar, which has Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the leading role.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Angad Bedi spoke in detail about the parameters he looks forward to before saying yes for any movie and also on types of characters he looks forward to play. 

Angad Bedi on the parameters he looks forward to before saying yes to any project

Angad Bedi says that for any project, he first looks at the heart of it. He believes that the hearts of the subject should be at its place, which makes everything falls at its place automatically. He is really looking forward to different types of characters which he has never done previously. 

Angad Bedi on the types of characters he looks forward to play 

Angad Bedi says that he is really looking forward to some comedy characters. He really wants to do a situational comedy and action oriented project with director Ali Abbas Zafar. He adds that he also wishes to work with Shakun Batra for a drama. 

Angad Bedi on his upcoming project

Angad Bedi says that he will be seen in the upcoming OTT show titled Legal Affair, which is a romantic thriller. He will be also seen in an upcoming South movie.

What are your views on actor Angad Bedi and how did you like him in the movie Ghoomar? Do let us know in the comment section below.

