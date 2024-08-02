Exclusive! "I am really looking forward to work with SS Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas someday" - Seerat Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Seerat Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space. Over the time with her acting and charm, she has created a huge fan base who always looks forward to the new posts and movies of the actress. She is all set to be seen in Bhamakalapam 2.

Actress Seerat Kapoor, in an exclusive chat with Tellychakkar spoke on her acting journey and her dream director to work with.

Seerat Kapoor on her acting journey

Actress Seerat Kapoor says that it has been a great personal journey. She adds that it was a law of attraction. She has been attracting some good quality work based on her talent and her skills which got loved by the fans. Indeed, she is now looking forward to deliver her best and entertain more of her fans.

Seerat Kapoor on her dream director to work with

The actress shares that she is really looking forward to working with some great minds of the industry. She is really wanting to be a part of great stories and great storytellers. Well, she is really looking forward to working with SS Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas someday.

Seerat Kapoor on her upcoming projects

The actress says that apart from Bhamakalapam 2, she also has a bunch of projects releasing in the coming year, that includes an untitled mystery psychological thriller with JD Chakravarthy, Save The Tigers 2, Dil Raju’s ‘Aakasam Daati Vasthava'. She would be seen collaborating with Sharwanand once again after 8 long years for Sriram Aditya’s untitled rom-com.

