Exclusive! " I am very excited as my movie is the first one to release in Maharashtra after reopening of cinema halls" actress Flora Saini on her movie Bhavai

MUMBAI: Actress Flora Saini is indeed one of the finest talents we have in Bollywood industry. Over the time we have seen some amazing characters played by the actress and getting all the love from the fans. The actress is currently very excited as her movie has released today and it has been the very first movie to release post the unlocking of cinema halls in Maharashtra.

Team Telly Chakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with Flora Saini with regards to her acting journey we she also shares about her feeling and excitement for the movie.

Flora Saini on her movie Bhavai and her character

Throwing some light on her movie Bhavai the actress reveals she has been fortunate enough to collaborate with some of the finest talents of acting industry. The actress says that they had shot for this movie much before and everyone in the team is very excited as today is the release. Throwing some light on her character the actress share that she will be seen playing the character whose name is Urmi. Who performs theatres, she just love acting and this is the only thing which she knows and loves. People just come to see her. Along playing an actress in theatre group she also takes care of the entire theatre. Flora Saini is very excited as her movie is the first one to release post unlock of cinema halls in Maharashtra. The fans will surely love her it is going to be seen in a different of tah in this upcoming movie.

Flora Saini on her acting journey

Indeed we have seen some amazing characters played by the actress over the time across platforms and across languages. No doubt it has been always a treat to watch the actress on screen. Throwing some light on her acting journey Flora says that she has been fortunate enough to be the part of some fabulous projects in her acting career. And she looks forward to entertain people more and more in the upcoming days and she also shares that she does not look at the character of the project but she goes by the script of the movie, if the script is fantastic she would definitely want to be the part of it.

Flora Saini on types of characters she looks forward to on digital platform

We have seen the actress in different characters on digital platform and with the rise of consumption of content on digital platform the actress looks forward to do some challenging characters and she revealed that she would love to play a serial killer, or a police officer in an investigative thriller.

