Exclusive! I auditioned for a different role initially, but I got selected for Preeti’s character: Deeksha Joshi on Jayeshbhai Jordaar

MUMBAI: Deeksha Joshi has been winning the hearts of fans over time with her acting contribution in Gujarati cinema. The actress, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Ranveer Singh, is getting an amazing response from fans.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Deeksha Joshi spoke in detail about working with Ranveer Singh and on making her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films.

Deeksha Joshi on her movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Deeksha Joshi revealed that when she heard about the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar by Yash Raj Films and starring Ranveer Singh, she wanted to be a part of it. Initially, she auditioned for a different role, but she got a call from the director for Preeti’s character. And when she heard the details, she felt blessed.

Deeksha Joshi on her expectations

She revealed that she did not have high expectations, but she is getting an amazing response for her character in the movie. As it has different shades, she really wishes that the role stays with the audience.

Deeksha Joshi on working with Ranveer Singh

Deeksha Joshi said Ranveer Singh is very sincere and dedicated to his work. She is inspired by him. Ranveer Singh is an actor who has unmatchable sincerity and unbeatable energy. She really felt grateful about working with him and had learnt a lot from Ranveer Singh.

No doubt the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Deeksha Joshi are being much appreciated. What are your views on the movie and the actress? Let us know in the comment section below.

