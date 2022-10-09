EXCLUSIVE! “I can tell you that it is a really fun part and I personally have never played a part like this” Brahamstra Actress Rashi Mal on her role in the movie and her biggest learnings from the movie!

MUMBAI: You have definitely seen Rashi Mal in her iconic roles in the teen shows like - Paanch that aired on Channel V. Over time she has worked on many versatile content formats and she has shown her flexible acting skills. Also, Rashi is a trained, method actor. She made her Hindi debut with Helicopter Eela and played a pivotal role in the 2018 film Sir, which won the GAN Foundation award at Cannes Film Festival.

Her web series credits include Samaira Jal in Hindmata on Eros, Abigail in A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend Voot, and Saba in "Pyaar Actually" on Hotstar.

A role that Rashi played in 2014 was Gauri Laada's in V's Paanch 5 Wrongs Make A Right.

Her song Buri Buri was featured in the 2017 film Dear Maya.

Aside from Misaal, which she wrote and sang in Hindi, Rashi released Paradigm (English) in 2020. She has also appeared in short films such as #Letters for MTV-Fameistan, directed by Gautam Govind Sharma and mentored by Mohit Suri, and Food for Thought, which was nominated for a Filmfare Award.

Now, Rashi is all set to play a pivotal role in the big blockbuster ‘Brahamstra’. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about her role in the movie, her biggest learnings from the show.

How has the technical aspect of shooting Brahamstra been for you?

The movie is made on a very large scale and irreverent of the acting process, the movie was seven years in the making so the actor's main focus is getting the job done and doing our bits to the best of our abilities. And with a film like this most of the work and the onus is on the VFX that we also don’t get to see. So, I am equally eager to see the film just like the audience. But it is so fascinating to observe how Ayan has kind of helmed the movie with calmness and patience. I have definitely learned a lot.

How pivotal is your role in the movie and what can you tell us about it?

I am absolutely at no liberty to talk about the role, but I can tell you that it is a really fun part and I personally have never played a part like this. I have not seen the final product, so I am just as eager to see how everything has turned out.

What has been your biggest learning in terms of these big-scale projects? What is something you will take forward with you?

Every project that you do and as you expose yourself to work with people who are so good at their craft and they are only getting better, you do learn something new whether or not it's tangible is a different conversation. I signed this movie even before anything else came out and it’s been 5 years and through that process, I have done other work as well but when I see myself I see growth. Be it professional or be it personal. The overall experience of Brahamastra has definitely contributed to the growth I have had, especially in the way that I carry myself. I am taking a lot of things from the experience of Brahamstra, among many things the confidence to trust in my abilities and one thing I have learned for sure is to surrender to the process. I have become much better at disassociating with the outcomes and just doing my best at the job at hand.

Rashi Mal will be seen in the Ayan Mukherjee film ‘Brahamastra’ that will hit theaters on 9th September.

