Exclusive! "I cannot relive any of my mom's character, but if ever got a chance to be a part of any remake would want to Kasam" Paloma

MUMBAI: Movie Dono is all set to hit the big screen which marks acting debut Rajveer Deol, son of superstar Sunny Deol along with Paloma, who is the daughter of versatile actress Poonam Dhillon. The trailer of the movie is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience already.

During the exclusive interaction Tellychakkar actress Paloma spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Dono and also on one character of her mother Poonam Dhillon she would want to relive on big screen

Paloma on the excitement of the movie

Paloma says that it is like a mixed feeling which she is currently going through, she is excited, nervous, scared and proud at the same time, because this is for a very first time the fans and audience will see her on big screen with this movie and she is very excited to share the movie with the fans and audience

Paloma on one advice given by her mother Poonam Dhillon

Paloma says that her parents have always taught her to let work speak for itself, they have always told her to enjoy the work and learn from her own mistakes and always remember to work harder and harder every day.

Paloma on her mother's one character she want to relive on screen

On asking about one character of her mother Poonam Dhillon she would love to relive on big screen, Paloma says she would not want to touch any of her mother's work because she is very emotional when she sees her mom's work on screen and she really cannot touch any of her projects, but ever if she got a chance to be a part of any remake version of her mom's movie she would love to be a part of the movie Kasam.

