Exclusive! I didn't know that my character will be noticed so well: Savant Singh Premi on 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'

MUMBAI: Actor Savant Singh Premi has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. Savant Singh Premi is currently getting some amazing responses from the fans for his recently released movie titled Jugjugg Jeeyo which has Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Savant Singh Premi spoke in detail about his shooting experience and the response of the fans to his character.

Savant Singh Premi on his shooting experience with the cast

Savant Singh Premi revealed that it was indeed one of the best experiences he had, the shooting experience was as entertaining as the movie is. Over time he has seen many people doing the mimicry of the actor Anil Kapoor but the actor is the same in real life. He says he is one of the perfect examples of good-looking and versatile actors. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was very sweet; also, it was a great experience working with Prajakta Koli who is one of the sweetest actresses. He met Neetu Kapoor for the first time during the movie and revealed that it was a great experience; she was very loving and caring.

Savant Singh Premi on the response of the fans for his character

Savant Singh Premi revealed he did not know that his character will get so much appreciation from the fans, the actor went candid and revealed he had gone for the screening of the movie just for the sake of watching the movie but during the intermission, many people loved his performance and appreciated his part. It has been 5 to 6 days since the movie is out and till today he is getting some appreciation messages on social media concerning the character.

ALSO READ – (Audience verdict! Has Varun Sood been wasted in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo?)

Savant Singh Premi on his take away from the journey of Jugjugg Jeeyo

Savant Singh Premi revealed he is very glad that he has been a part of such a wonderful story which has a lovely message towards the end, also working with such an amazing bunch of talented people is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, he is very fortunate to witness the same. Also, he is taking some great responses and lots of love from the fans with regards to his character.

What are your views on the actor Savant Singh Premi and the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Audience verdict! Has Varun Sood been wasted in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo?)