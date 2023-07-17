Exclusive! “I dream to work with SRK” - Danish Pandor

MUMBAI :Actor Danish Pandor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing talent. The actor is currently getting some amazing response for his recently released movie titled 1920 The Horrors of Heart, which has Avika Gor along with him.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Danish Pandor spoke in detail about his dream actor and director to work with and also on types of characters he looks forward to play.

Danish Pandor on types of characters he looks forward to play

Danish Pandor says his personal favorite is drama and love story. He is not at all choosy as an actor but wants to deliver different characters and different lives on-screen. He does not want to restrict or limit his talent.

Danish Pandor on his dream actor and director to work with

Danish Pandor says that he is a big time Shah rukh Khan fan. He is really looking forward to work with him. If not, he at least wants to meet him once. Also, the actor looks upto actor Manoj Bajpayee. Talking about directors, he is really looking for to work with Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and a few others.

Danish Pandor on his upcoming projects

Danish Pandor reveals that he has two major releases coming up. One of the shows is coming from BBC studios, titled 36 days, and other one is an OTT show titled Moonwalk, coming from Jio Studios.

