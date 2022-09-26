Exclusive! “I Enjoy 2 hero movies then the solo movies” Hrithik Roshan

In the recent media interaction Hrithik Roshan spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha and also working across languages and industries

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 20:38
movie_image: 
Hrithik

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is now all set to be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled Vikram Vedha which will also have Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the leading role. Vikram Vedha which is the official remake of the Tamil movie with the same name which had R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role is directed by the same director duo Pushkar Gayathri.

No doubt the fans were eagerly looking forward to see the actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in a never seen before avatar in this upcoming movie. In a recent media interaction Hrithik Roshan not only spoke in detail about his upcoming movie but also on working across industries and across languages.

Hrithik Roshan said it is not the languages but it is the script which should be powerful and should connect the audiences for him to say yes to do any movies across languages and industries. He is ready to do any movies across languages and Industries but the script should be powerful enough.

ALSO READ – Latest Update! 2 accused in connection with stealing from Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt’s café in Mumbai convicted to 2-year imprisonment , details inside

Hrithik Roshan also revealed that for him the element to say yes for any movie is that the script should be emotional touch and should connect with him as the audience, if he feels the emotional connect as the audience he says for the movie and he look forward to the audience to feel the same.

Hrithik Roshan was earlier seen in the movie War which had Tiger Shroff along with him and now he is sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan on asking about doing 2 hero movies, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he enjoys doing 2 Hero movies than doing a solo movie. It is the journey of the character which is loved by the audiences and not a specific role.

The trailer of the movie Vikram Vedha is already creating a strong buzz all over the social media and we look forward to see what the actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will have to offer in this upcoming action thriller which will hit the big screen on 30th September.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Shocking! 'Fake abs', 'bad editing'; netizens trolls Shahrukh Khan as he drops the latest picture of his Pathan look

Hrithik Roshan Vikram Vedha Saif Ali Khan South News Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Digital Movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 20:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! “Another flop loading from Akshay Kumar” netizens react on teaser and poster of Ram Setu
MUMBAI:  Upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar titled Ram Setu has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The...
Kundali Bhagya – Oh No! Rishabh Starts Doubting Preeta
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and the viewers have showered all their love and...
EXCLUSIVE! Manav Gohil opens up about his career and future works; says “Actors start to feel invincible when they see back to back stardom and I did not feel so”
MUMBAI : Manav Gohil is an Indian television actor who has been active in the Hindi film industry for more than two...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: I
MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Exclusive! “I Enjoy 2 hero movies then the solo movies” Hrithik Roshan
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is now all set to be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled Vikram Vedha which will also...
Wow! THESE popular Hollywood stars are among Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding list, details inside
MUMBAI: Fukrey actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally set to take their wedding vows and enter into a lifelong...
RECENT STORIES
Ram Setu
Must Read! “Another flop loading from Akshay Kumar” netizens react on teaser and poster of Ram Setu