Exclusive! “I Enjoy 2 hero movies then the solo movies” Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is now all set to be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled Vikram Vedha which will also have Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the leading role. Vikram Vedha which is the official remake of the Tamil movie with the same name which had R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role is directed by the same director duo Pushkar Gayathri.

No doubt the fans were eagerly looking forward to see the actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in a never seen before avatar in this upcoming movie. In a recent media interaction Hrithik Roshan not only spoke in detail about his upcoming movie but also on working across industries and across languages.

Hrithik Roshan said it is not the languages but it is the script which should be powerful and should connect the audiences for him to say yes to do any movies across languages and industries. He is ready to do any movies across languages and Industries but the script should be powerful enough.

Hrithik Roshan also revealed that for him the element to say yes for any movie is that the script should be emotional touch and should connect with him as the audience, if he feels the emotional connect as the audience he says for the movie and he look forward to the audience to feel the same.

Hrithik Roshan was earlier seen in the movie War which had Tiger Shroff along with him and now he is sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan on asking about doing 2 hero movies, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he enjoys doing 2 Hero movies than doing a solo movie. It is the journey of the character which is loved by the audiences and not a specific role.

The trailer of the movie Vikram Vedha is already creating a strong buzz all over the social media and we look forward to see what the actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will have to offer in this upcoming action thriller which will hit the big screen on 30th September.

