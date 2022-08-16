Exclusive! I feel very privileged to be the first female action hero of our country; if this turns into a movement, my hard work will pay off: Kangana Ranaut on Dhaakad

MUMBAI : Ever since the trailer of the movie Dhaakad was launched, fans have been excited and are praising Kangana Ranaut. The trailer is getting an amazing response for her strong on-screen presence and some never seen before action sequences.

At the trailer launch event, Kangana Ranaut said that she will be privileged if she becomes the initiator of female action heroes in Bollywood. As we know, after Queen, many women-centric movies were made. Similarly, if female action hero movies are made after Dhaakad, all the hard work and the hardships of the actress will be worth it.

Kangana says that there was a point when she thought that she was underpaid, but right now, she has no such problem. She adds that if ever a biopic is made on her life, it will be a blockbuster because there will be a lot of drama in it. But right now, she has a lot more to achieve in her life, and the biopic has to wait.

