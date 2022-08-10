Exclusive! “I fell in love with him” - Nimrat Kaur speaks about her first crush

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Nimrat Kaur spoke on her first crush.
MUMBAI:Actress Nimrat Kaur is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in Indian cinema, with her beautiful acting projects she has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the upcoming projects of the actress, she is now grabbing the attention and making into headlines because of her upcoming ott show titled School of Lies.

The actress went candid on her show and also on her first crush of life, yes, you heard right, the actress Nimrat Kaur went candid when asked about the first crush during the game session with Tellychakkar.

On asking about her first crush, actress Nimrat Kaur says she just loved Anil Kapoor, and the actor is her first crush. It was the movie Mr. India when she saw him and she just fell in love with him. He was her first crush.

Well indeed actor Anil Kapoor is the crush of millions, including different celebrities, what are your views on this crush of the actress Nimrat Kaur, do share in the comment section below.

Upcoming series of the actress Nimrat Kaur titled ‘School of lies’ will be premiering on 2nd June on Hotstar.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

