Exclusive! “I follow the tool of observation, that keeps me going” - Manu Rishi Chadda

MUMBAI:Actor Manu Rishi Chadha has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing talent. He is known as one of the most loved actors we have in Bollywood and OTT space. Manu Rishi Chadda is currently getting some amazing response from the fans for his web series United Kacche.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Manu Rishi Chanda spoke in detail about the types of characters he looks forward to play and also on his ongoing mantra in life.

Manu Rishi Chadda on types of characters he looks forward to pkay

Manu Rishi Chadda says that he is blessed and fortunate to get a lot of different types of characters to play on screen. He adds that whenever he listen to any particular character, he expects it to be very exciting as an actor. Also, there are no parameters as such, but project and the character should be interesting enough to accept.

Manu Rishi Chadda on his ongoing mantra in life

Manu Rishi Chadda says that he believes in observing people. The tool of observation helps him with his characters in movies. This concept keeps him alive because he gets to see different types of people throughout the process.

Manu Rishi Chadda on his upcoming projects

Manu Rishi Chadda says that he will be seen in the movie U Turn, in the upcoming season of Mirzapur and Fukrey 3.

