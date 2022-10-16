Exclusive! "I got the opportunity to be directed by Ajay Devgn for a sequence" - Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI: Actor Siddharth Malhotra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in Bollywood. Over the time, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. No doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actor defining his craft in his movies and he is currently the talk of the town for his upcoming movie titled Thank God which will also have Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Sidharth Malhotra spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Thank God and also about his experience working with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet.

Sidharth Malhotra on his movie Thank God

Sidharth Malhotra says that this movie is the perfect recipe of family entertainment and comedy and he personally call it a FamCom. It is the perfect gift of Diwali to the audience where they will laugh and cry. Many scenes of the movie are already getting viral all over the social media and the actor said the fans will definitely love the entire movie which has a very beautiful message.

Sidharth Malhotra on his shooting experience

Sidharth Malhotra says that it was a great experience to be a part of an Indra Kumar movie and collaborating with the Rakul Preet Singh again and working with Ajay Devgn for the very first time. The actor also said that we all know how passionate Ajay Devgn is for direction and he got the opportunity to be directed by Ajay Devgn for a sequence and he felt very blessed at that moment.

Sidharth Malhotra on his parameters he looks before saying yes for any project

Sidharth Malhotra says that every movie and every character comes from a different journey, watever may be the story and the character. It should connect to the audience, is the parameters that he follows. The actor adds that Shershaah was a different movie and this movie Thank God is completely different, but both the movies should connect to the audience to win the heart.

Trailer of the movie Thank God is already winning the heart of the fans and we look forward to see what different the actor Sidharth Malhotra has to offer with this upcoming movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 25th October.

