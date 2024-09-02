Exclusive! "I Had fallen down and was dragged while a chase sequence" Nora Fatehi for her movie Crakk

Actress Nora Fatehi during the press conference and trailer event spoke in detail about her small accident and on her character in the movie in detail
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 18:15
movie_image: 
Nora

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in industry, she has been getting love for her movies and her sizzling looks over the time, the actress is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Crakk, which is a high octane action sports drama. The movie that also has great names like Vidyut Jammwal, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Ankit Mohan, Tomasz Drankowski, Aarash Shah is indeed one of the big banner movies of the year, today finally the trailer of the movie was out, the trailer was launched with a press conference held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast along with the director.

Talking to the media the actress spoke on her character in the movie, she shared she will be seen playing Alia who is a social media influencer, how this hot and attractive social media influencer became the part of this chase and race is brilliantly shown, also the actress shared playing an influencer was a challenge and it is something which she has not done before.

Also read - Wow! Crakk trailer gets UA certificate, here's the duration of the trailer

The actress also revealed that she got the opportunity to shot a small stunt and a chase sequence, she was really happy and excited to do the stunts, the actress shared she had bad fall when a chase sequence was shot and there was a rope tied on her waist and the other side was with the actor Vidyut Jammwal so she went dragging on the floor while doing, the actress says she was really feeling positive that she got the chance to do small chase and action in front of Vidyut Jammwal.

Indeed the actress Nora Fatehi is looking super hot in the trailer itself and we shall see what the actress has to offer with movie Crakk, Movie Crakk is all set hit the big screens on 23rd February 2024

Crakk is produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Abbas Sayyed under the Production of Action Hero Films.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Crakk, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal on his upcoming movie Crakk, “There’s a lot of thrill that is attached to it”

crakk trailer Vidyut Jammwal Nora Fatehi Amy Jackson Arjun Rampal Ankit Mohan Tomasz Drankowski Aarash Shah Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! "I Had fallen down and was dragged while a chase sequence" Nora Fatehi for her movie Crakk
MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in industry, she has been...
Exclusive! "This film and my role is physically demanding and challenging" Arjun Rampal
MUMBAI : Actor Arjun Rampal is all set for his movie Crakk, the teaser of the movie was loved by the fans all over when...
Exclusive! "Crakk is anyone who has passion" Vidyut Jammwal
MUMBAI : Movie Crakk has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the movie that has...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! The kidnapper attempt to shoot Aradhana
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Revenge Saga! Amruta returns to Virat’s conference to expose his past
MUMBAI : Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
What ! Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya roped in for a project together?
MUMBAI : Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya have created a stir in the Bigg Boss house since day one with their contestant...
Recent Stories
Nora
Exclusive! "I Had fallen down and was dragged while a chase sequence" Nora Fatehi for her movie Crakk
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arjun
Exclusive! "This film and my role is physically demanding and challenging" Arjun Rampal
Vidyut Jammwal
Exclusive! "Crakk is anyone who has passion" Vidyut Jammwal
1
Trailer review! Crakk featuring Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal is action-packed to raise your adrenaline level
Ahalya Shetty
Hot-As-Hell! Ahalya Shetty is sure to make your heart pound with these hot and sexy looks of hers
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Wow! Check out this new action-filled behind-the-scenes video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Congratulations! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal all set to become parents; couple pregnant with first child after 3 years of wedded bliss