Exclusive! “I had never gone for family holiday during my childhood, but with this movie I have lived my family vacation” Jamie Lever on her movie Yaatris

During the trailer launch of her movie Yaatris actress Jamie Lever spoke in detail about her movie and also on special Bond with the cast
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 19:14
movie_image: 
Yatris

MUMBAI: Daughter of Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever who is an influencer turned actress has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her content and some Bollywood appearances, we have seen and loved the actress in different movies and now she is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Yaatris .

During the trailer launch event of the movie Yaatris which was held in Mumbai today and was attended by the entire cast, actress Jamie Lever spoke in detail about the bond she shares with the actors. Jamie Lever says that she had never gone for vacation when she was young, her father used to be busy at work many times, so they never had experience of family holiday, she says with this movie she has got an experience of a family holiday and it was a great bond everyone shared on the set.

Also read –Exclusive! "I was always looking forward to do a movie which I could watch which my daughters" Chahatt Khanna

The actress also says that it was very much difficult for her to do something that is completely different from her personality and her image, actress is known for her comedy characters but this role is not at all comedy but it was the Conviction of the director which made her say yes for the movie.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Yaatris and on the actress Jamie Lever, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Wow! Farrey teaser out, Salman Khan shares the captivating glimpses from his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film

 

Jamie Lever JAMIE LEVER FANS JAMIE LEVER MOVIES Yaatris Raghubir Yadav Seema Pahwa Chahat Khanna Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 19:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to clash at the box office
MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, producer Hombale Films have locked a Christmas release for their action packed...
Wow! Here are couples who got married in Udaipur, take a look
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to get married this weekend at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Their...
Dhruv Tara: Woah! Dhruv's unexpected comeback, does the unthinkable
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Understanding! Rajesh feels the burden, Vandana ready to help
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Interesting! Nimrit invites Rohan home, Veer anxious
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Vanshaj: Shocking! Yuvika makes a big statement about her father's death
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Prabhas
What! Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to clash at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prabhas
What! Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to clash at the box office
Raghav
Wow! Here are couples who got married in Udaipur, take a look
Swara
Congratulations! Swara Bhaskar and husband Fahad Ahmad are blessed with a baby girl
Chopra
OMG! Take a look at this heavenly sight of Parineeti Chopra entering her wedding
Janhvi
Bollywood Actresses Who Are Making a Significant Shift in Their Traditional Wear with Neutral Tones
Chahatt
Exclusive! "I was always looking forward to do a movie which I could watch which my daughters" Chahatt Khanna