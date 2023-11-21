Exclusive! "I had to take training for diving as I am performing as a skilled diver in the movie" - Khushali Kumar

MUMBAI : Actress Khushali Kumar is no doubt one of the most loved and major head turners coming from the acting industry. Over the time with her sizzling pictures and her contribution, she has created a solid mark in the heart and minds of the fans. Now, the actress is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Starfish.

Khushali Kumar on her character in the movie Starfish

Talking about the movie Starfish, Khushali Kumar says that there is a lot which will be shown in the movie. It is an unusual drama with a backdrop of underwater world and the audience will get a never-seen-before experience. The songs and the love story are the high points of the movie and she will be seen playing a skilled diver in the movie.

Khushali Kumar on the character preparation

Khushali Kumar says that she will be seen playing the skilled diver in the movie and adds the fans will get to watch her in a never seen before avatar. The actress says that she has gone through the training for diving. It was quite a challenge but it was the fun and the same time, she adds.

Khushali Kumar on her Chemistry with the lead actor Eahan Bhat in the movie

Khushali Kumar says that she has worked with the actor Ehan Bhat in music videos and she is a good friend of the actor. So, there was a good bond much before the set of the movie Starfish. They would share a good friendship because of which there was a comfort zone. It was a good game of action and reaction during the shoot. She adds. It is the bond which is coming live on the screen.

Indeed, the trailer of the movie is looking beautiful and we are waiting for the movie Starfish which is all set to hit the big screen on 24th November. What are your views on the actress Khushali Kumar and how excited are you for the movie Starfish? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

