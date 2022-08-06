Exclusive! “I had to unlearn many things related to martial arts for this character Sameer” Vidyut Jammwal

MUMBAI : Khuda Hafiz Chapter 1 which had an OTT release was immensely loved by the fans all over, ever since the sequel of the movie Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 was announced the fans were eagerly waiting to see the actor once again in their favourite character.

There has been a lot of Buzz around the movie Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 and today finally the makers have dropped the trailer of the upcoming action thriller.

No doubt the trailer is looking amazing and it has all the elements which are required for a complete family entertainer with the pinch of action. The trailer was launched at a Press Conference which was held in Mumbai which was attended by the cast and director of the movie.

Talking about the movie and her character Shivaleeka Oberoi revealed that it has been fulfilling journey for her playing character of Nargis, the fans will get to see an amazing transformation of her character which has many layers to it and it is a great journey of her character and how she becomes courageous towards the end will be something amazing to see.

On the other hand director Faruk Kabir revealed that it has always been a collaborative process coming from not only him but also Vidyut Jammwal because of which they could have managed to pull such a beautiful franchise Khuda Hafiz, people may have seen Vidyut Jammwal as the action hero but he want to explore the actor different side of the actor and that is emotional,. that is why he wanted he wanted Vidyut to play this character and pull him as an emotional actor too.

Vidyut Jammwal revealed he had to unlearn many things in terms of martial arts training to perform a common man character, Sameer in the movie Khuda Hafiz. Vidyut Jammwal ads, any person who feel for his wife and child will have to see the movie, talking about his action inspiration Vidyut Jammwal says that he doesn't want to sound arrogant but after a certain point of time he is feeling responsible because he is looked upto by millions of people, so he is looking forward to do things better and working on things coming within himself.

No doubt the trailer of the movie Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 is already winning the heart of the fans all over the social media, how excited are you for the movie and to see the actor Vidyut Jammwal once again in an action avatar, do let us know in the comments section below.

The movie Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 is all set to hit the big screen on 8th July.

