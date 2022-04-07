Exclusive! “I have been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Verma and I am very lucky to collaborate with him in my debut project” Pooja Bhalekar

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ram Gopal Varma titled Enter The Girl Dragon has been in the talk of the town ever since the trailer was arrived 2 years back, the trailer got some amazing response from the fans and the fans were looking forward to the release date of the movie, finally the movie is all set to hit the big screen.

Actress Pooja Bhalekar who is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with the movie spoke in detail with TellyChakkar with regards to her shooting experience and also working with Ram Gopal Varma.

Pooja Bhalekar on her movie

Pooja Bhalekar revealed she is very lucky to collaborate with Ram Gopal Varma, she has been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Varma and it is like a dream come true moment for her. She also says that this movie holds a very special place in her heart and she is very excited to share the movie with the fans. Pooja Bhalekar also says that the story is about a girl who is obsessed with Bruce Lee and how the love triangle moves ahead will be shown in the movie.

Pooja Bhalekar on shooting experience with Ram Gopal Varma

Pooja Bhalekar revealed Ram Gopal Varma is indeed one most loved director we have, he is an industry in himself, he is very professional and there was the positive Vibe all over set throughout the shooting process. Ram Gopal Varma is a very well organised person as the filmmaker everything was pre planned. He is one such name in the Bollywood industry who directly or indirectly teaches you many things as a newcomer.

Pooja Bhalekar on the importance and relevance of the movie

Pooja Bhalekar says the movie is releasing at the perfect time when we can see there are many movies which are based on real life super womens. The movie not only speaks about martial arts but also speaks about the strong side of a woman.

The movie Enter The Girl Dragon is all set to hit the big screen on 15th July, what are your views on the trailer of the movie and how excited are you to see the actress Pooja Bhalekar in the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

