Exclusive! "I have done the food delivery job for a week to understand this character" Sahil Mehta on his movie Farrey

MUMBAI : Actor Sahil Mehta has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, the actor is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and making into the headlines as he is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Farrey which also has some amazing talents like Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht, Zeyn Shaw.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Sahil Mehta spoke in detail about his character in the movie Farrey and on its preparation.

Sahil Mehta on his character in the movie

Sahil Mehta says that he will be seen playing a student in the movie, his character name is Akash and how he meets with this bunch of people and how his life changes after a few incidents is something shown in the movie, he also says that his character Akash is also a delivery boy.

Sahil Mehta on his character preparation

Sahil Mehta says as his character is of a delivery boy too in the movie, he has taken the food delivery job for a week and he started delivering food in few areas for small span of time, director Soumendra Padhi told him to ask different type of questions to different customers so that he get the better understanding for the character and in a better way.

Sahil Mehta on his character relatability

Sahil Mehta says that when he got this character he did not knew that this character belongs from Paharganj and he was surprise to know this, because even he is form Paharganj in real life so this was the relatable factor between him and his character Akash, the actor also says that what Akash goes through in his life is completely different from his personal life.

Movie Farrey is all set to hit the big screen on 24th November.

