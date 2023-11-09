Exclusive! “I have found a new bunch of friends and they are like my family now”, Girija Oak on working with the five actresses of Jawan

MUMBAI: Actress Girija Oak has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful acting contribution. We have seen and loved the actress in different OTT series. Now, she is getting a lot of love for the movie Jawan.

Girija Oak on working with the action ladies of the movie

Apart from the leads, the movie Jawan has 6 actresses named Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi and Girija Oak. Talking about her, co-actors actress Girija Oak shared that they are her lifeline. They have been shooting for the movie for 2 years and it was like a family bond that was created. She adds that these girls are her strength. Every moment spend with them was incredible and as an actor, she was feeling very fortunate that they have found each other. They are her best friends and biggest take away from the entire experience of Jawan. 

Girija Oak on take away from the movie

Girija Oak says that she has never been a part of a movie with such a big magnitude and scale. This was superstar Shah Rukh Khan's movie, which is directed by South mass director Atlee. Hence, this was a big learning experience for her. She has done lot of action in the movie and lot of training. She has also be in the part of the VFX, which was a very big learning for her. She says that the journey and the preparation of the character for the movie Jawan has added a new bunch of learning experience, which will definitely help her as an actor in the future. 

Girija Oak on the first meeting with Shahrukh Khan

Girija Oak says that she is a big fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and till today, she remember the first meeting when she was on the set with the all other actresses. She says it was a different atmosphere and aura when Shah Rukh Khan came on the set. He individually went to each and every actress, hugged them and kissed on their foreheads, saying thank you so much for being the part of movie. This was the moment where her heart melted. It was a different feeling when her favorite superstar and her idol was in front of her.

What are your reviews on the actress Girija Oak and how did you like her in the movie Jawan?

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

About Author

