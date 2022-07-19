Exclusive! “I have got to witness the innocence of the people saying in Haryana” Monica Sharma

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Monica Sharma spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Haryana where she also spoke in detail about her shooting experience

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 21:25
movie_image: 
Exclusive! “I have got to witness the innocence of the people saying in Haryana” Monica Sharma

MUMBAI: Actress Monica Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over with her amazing acting projects, we have seen the actress recently in the movie Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 and getting some amazing response from the fans. Actress Monica Sharma is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Haryana which has Yash Tonk in the leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Monica Sharma spoke in detail about her upcoming movie and also on her shooting experience.

Monica Sharma on her movie Haryana

Monica Sharma says when we hear the name of regions like Haryana, Delhi we get the picture of basic culture of the particular region, but the movie has much more to offer in terms of content and storytelling. Talking about her character she revealed that she will be seen playing Vasudha and definitely the fans will get to see different sides of her.

Monica Sharma on the shooting experience

Monica Sharma reveals that it was a great experience collaborating with this amazing bunch of talented people, through this movie she got to witness the innocence of the people of Haryana the beauty of which has been beautifully captured in the movie Haryana. She is not keeping calm and she is very excited to share the movie with the fans.

ALSO READ – (What! Kangana Ranaut once got Threatening message From Aditya Chopra for this reason)

Monica Sharma on the high points and the USP of the movie

Monica Sharma reveals that the movie is strong in terms of content and story line, movie Haryana is one such project which is content driven and the story is unique at the same time, Haryana is very raw and simple

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already getting some amazing response from the fans and we look forward to see what actress Monika Sharma has to offer with this upcoming movie Haryana which is all set to hit the big screen on 5th August

What are your views on the actress Monica Sharma, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (What! Kangana Ranaut once got Threatening message From Aditya Chopra for this reason)

Yash Tonk ASHLESHA SAVANT ROBBIE MARIH MONICA SHARMA AND AAKARSHAN SINGH HARYANA MOVIE Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 21:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Upcoming Dhamaka! Happiness enters the Shah Family once again
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Too Hot to Handle! Anveshi Jain’s sexy and sensuous blouses are what set her at the top of the league, Check out
MUMBAI: When it comes to sexy looks there is only one name that comes up and that is Anveshi Jain. The actress debuted...
AMAZING! Check out who is funny and super cute at the same time on the sets of Naagin 6, read on to know more
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Exclusive! “I have got to witness the innocence of the people saying in Haryana” Monica Sharma
MUMBAI: Actress Monica Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over with her amazing acting projects, we have...
Exclusive! “The simplicity and the music are the high points of the movie” Robbie Marih on his upcoming movie Haryana
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Haryana has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out and we are going to see...
Shocking! Vaani Kapoor and the makers are getting trolled for the teaser of the song Kaale Naina; netizens say ‘Shayad is gane ke vajah se movie Chal Jaaye’
MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. We...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “I have got to witness the innocence of the people saying in Haryana” Monica Sharma
Exclusive! “I have got to witness the innocence of the people saying in Haryana” Monica Sharma
Latest Video