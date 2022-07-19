Exclusive! “I have got to witness the innocence of the people saying in Haryana” Monica Sharma

MUMBAI: Actress Monica Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over with her amazing acting projects, we have seen the actress recently in the movie Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 and getting some amazing response from the fans. Actress Monica Sharma is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Haryana which has Yash Tonk in the leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Monica Sharma spoke in detail about her upcoming movie and also on her shooting experience.

Monica Sharma on her movie Haryana

Monica Sharma says when we hear the name of regions like Haryana, Delhi we get the picture of basic culture of the particular region, but the movie has much more to offer in terms of content and storytelling. Talking about her character she revealed that she will be seen playing Vasudha and definitely the fans will get to see different sides of her.

Monica Sharma on the shooting experience

Monica Sharma reveals that it was a great experience collaborating with this amazing bunch of talented people, through this movie she got to witness the innocence of the people of Haryana the beauty of which has been beautifully captured in the movie Haryana. She is not keeping calm and she is very excited to share the movie with the fans.

ALSO READ – (What! Kangana Ranaut once got Threatening message From Aditya Chopra for this reason)

Monica Sharma on the high points and the USP of the movie

Monica Sharma reveals that the movie is strong in terms of content and story line, movie Haryana is one such project which is content driven and the story is unique at the same time, Haryana is very raw and simple

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already getting some amazing response from the fans and we look forward to see what actress Monika Sharma has to offer with this upcoming movie Haryana which is all set to hit the big screen on 5th August

What are your views on the actress Monica Sharma, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (What! Kangana Ranaut once got Threatening message From Aditya Chopra for this reason)