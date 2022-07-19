Exclusive! “I have got to witness the innocence of the people staying in Haryana”, says Monica Sharma

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actress Monica Sharma spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Haryana where she also spoke in detail about her shooting experience.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 21:25
movie_image: 
Exclusive! “I have got to witness the innocence of the people saying in Haryana” Monica Sharma

MUMBAI: Actress Monica Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over with her amazing acting projects. We have seen the actress recently in the movie Khuda Hafiz : Chapter 2 and getting some amazing response from the fans. Actress Monica Sharma is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Haryana, which has Yash Tonk in the leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Monica Sharma spoke in detail about her upcoming movie and also on her shooting experience.

Monica Sharma on her movie Haryana: 

Monica Sharma says when we hear the name of regions like Haryana, Delhi, we get the picture of basic culture of the particular region, but the movie has much more to offer in terms of content and storytelling. Talking about her character, she revealed that she will be seen playing Vasudha and definitely the fans will get to see different sides of her.

Monica Sharma on the shooting experience:

Monica Sharma reveals that it was a great experience collaborating with this amazing bunch of talented people. Through this movie, she got to witness the innocence of the people of Haryana the beauty of which has been beautifully captured in the movie Haryana. She is not keeping calm and she is very excited to share the movie with the fans.

ALSO READ – (What! Kangana Ranaut once got Threatening message From Aditya Chopra for this reason)

Monica Sharma on the high points and the USP of the movie

Monica Sharma reveals that the movie is strong in terms of content and story line. Movie Haryana is one such project which is content driven and the story is unique at the same time, Haryana is very raw and simple.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already getting some amazing response from the fans and we look forward to see what actress Monika Sharma has to offer with this upcoming movie Haryana, which is all set to hit the big screen on 5th August.

What are your views on the actress Monica Sharma, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (What! Kangana Ranaut once got Threatening message From Aditya Chopra for this reason)

Yash Tonk ASHLESHA SAVANT ROBBIE MARIH MONICA SHARMA AND AAKARSHAN SINGH HARYANA MOVIE Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 21:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Upcoming Drama! Asha’s job at stake in Sai Darshan Society
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
#AbhiRa Goals! Netizens can't stop DROOLING over Abhimanyu and Akshara's DREAMY ROMANCE in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
AWW-DORABLE! StarPlus' Sakhis aka Imlie and Akshara find the perfect song for their bond
Mumbai: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
Good News! Is wedding on cards for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan? Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is surfacing the internet for various reasons, one of which is her wedding...
Shocking! Suhana Khan gets massively trolled for her recent public appearance; netizens say ‘why she is behaving like a blind’
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed personalities on social media. Her amazing pictures...
Sexy! ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ actress Akrithi Singh is too hot to handle; SEE PICS
MUMBAI: Akriti Singh was seen in the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows which had Abhishek Bachchan. The actress is...
Recent Stories
Good News! Is wedding on cards for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan? Scroll down for details
Good News! Is wedding on cards for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan? Scroll down for details
Latest Video