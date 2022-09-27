Exclusive! “I have learnt acting because of Dibyendu Bhattacharya” Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI : Actress Parineeti Chopra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Upcoming movie of the actress Parineeti Chopra titled Code Name Tiranga has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser was ou

Team Tiranga held a press conference before the official release of the trailer where actress Parineeti Chopra spoke in detail about her movie and also on the special Bond she shares with actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Parineeti Chopra says that when she came into the Bollywood industry and her first movie Ladies VS Ricky Bahl, directed by Maneesh Sharma. Director Maneesh Sharma is the one who introduced the actress to Dibyendu Bhattacharya who was the teacher of the actress back then. Dibyendu Bhattacharya who was the teacher to the actress and was teaching her all the abc of acting.

We can see the actress Parineeti Chopra in a never before seen action avatar in this movie, the actress revealed that she had gone to 2 to 4 months of training and physical transformation before shooting for the movie.

ALSO READ – EXCLUSIVE! Abhay Vakil to be seen in Parth Agarwal's directorial movie Bindaas



Parineeti Chopra also revealed that some of her most favourite scenes are the action sequences between her and Sharad Kelkar. She is blessed to share screen space with beautiful talents like Sharad Kelkar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajit Kapoor and others in the movie.



What are your views on the actress Parineeti Chopra and the upcoming movie Code Name Tiranga, do let us know in the comments section below.



For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar



ALSO READ – Allu Arjun to commence shooting for Pushpa 2 in the mid of October!