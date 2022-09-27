Exclusive! “I have learnt acting because of Dibyendu Bhattacharya” Parineeti Chopra

During the press conference and media interaction Parineeti Chopra spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Tiranga, where she also spoke in detail about the special Bond and connection she share with actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya

 
MUMBAI : Actress Parineeti Chopra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Upcoming movie of the actress Parineeti Chopra titled Code Name Tiranga has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser was ou

Team Tiranga held a press conference before the official release of the trailer where actress Parineeti Chopra spoke in detail about her movie and also on the special Bond she shares with actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Parineeti Chopra says that when she came into the Bollywood industry and her first movie Ladies VS Ricky Bahl, directed by Maneesh Sharma. Director Maneesh Sharma is the one who introduced the actress to Dibyendu Bhattacharya who was the teacher of the actress back then. Dibyendu Bhattacharya who was the teacher to the actress and was teaching her all the abc of acting.

We can see the actress Parineeti Chopra in a never before seen action avatar in this movie, the actress revealed that she had gone to 2 to 4 months of training and physical transformation before shooting for the movie.

Parineeti Chopra also revealed that some of her most favourite scenes are the action sequences between her and Sharad Kelkar. She is blessed to share screen space with beautiful talents like Sharad Kelkar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajit Kapoor and others in the movie.


What are your views on the actress Parineeti Chopra and the upcoming movie Code Name Tiranga, do let us know in the comments section below.


Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 17:35

