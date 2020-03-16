Exclusive! “I have never done comedy and would love to do it” - Kirron Arya on types of projects she looks forward to doing

Actress Kirron Arya in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar spoke in detail about her acting journey where she also revealed the types of characters she looks forward to doing

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 18:19
movie_image: 
Exclusive! “I have never done comedy and would love to do it” - Kirron Arya on types of projects she looks forward to doing

MUMBAI :Actress Kirron Arya who is known for her projects like Pinjar is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie RRR which will be directed by SS Rajamouli. No doubt the actress with her project always tries to do something different.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the Actress Kirron Arya where she spoke about her acting journey and also the types of characters she looks forward to doing


Kirron Arya on her acting journey


Talking about her acting journey the actress said that it has been a wonderful journey. She started with theatre during her college time and it was her destiny that she got an opportunity to work on some amazing projects in her life. She is trained in writing and direction but she is very happy that she found another way to express her art in the form of acting.
 

Kirron Arya on her acting inspiration


Talking about her acting inspiration Kirron Arya says that it has to be her mom and mom-in-law. It also has to be the actress Shabana Azmi who is her Idol and also the actor Anupam Kher.


ALSO READ – Good News! Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer ‘RRR’ is going to release on THIS date, deets inside

Kirron Arya on types of characters she looks forward to doing


When asked about the types of characters she wishes to do, the actress revealed she would love to do comedy. She has been doing some negative characters but comedy is something she has never tried, she would definitely love to be a part of a full-fledged comedy project.

 
What are your views on actress Kirron Arya, do let us know in the comment section below.


For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ – Wow! Katrina Kaif’s recent beachwear post gets an outstanding reaction from THIS special person

 

KIRRON ARYA SS Rajamouli RRR Jr NTR Ram Charan Baahubali Alia Bhatt Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 18:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “I have never done comedy and would love to do it” - Kirron Arya on types of projects she looks forward to doing
MUMBAI :Actress Kirron Arya who is known for her projects like Pinjar is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie...
Exclusive! “Even after tasting success, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are passionate about their work” - RRR actress Ishwara Arya on her experience working with NTR and Ram Charan
MUMBAI: Actress Ishwara Arya who has been contributing through short movies and television commercials is now all set...
Sad! Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly losing out on films after the ED accused the actress in money laundering case
MUMBAI: Ever since the Enforcement Directorate announced Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in the money laundering case...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Vansh and Akshara tried to hide Kairav, the police arrives at the Goenka house
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Lovely! These rare and unseen pictures of Neetu Kapoor and Rekha are unmissable
MUMBAI: Rekha and Neetu Kapoor are veteran actors who impressed the film buffs with their acting chops. They both made...
Shocking! “ If films are not working it's my fault and I take the blame as I couldn’t understand what the audience wants and from now, I am going to change the way I think and then will choose my movies “ – Akshay Kumar
MUMBAI :There is no doubt that it's a very bad time for the Bollywood industry as since the pandemic became less only...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “I have never done comedy and would love to do it” - Kirron Arya on types of projects she looks forward to doing
Exclusive! “I have never done comedy and would love to do it” - Kirron Arya on types of projects she looks forward to doing
Latest Video