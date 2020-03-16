Exclusive! “I have never done comedy and would love to do it” - Kirron Arya on types of projects she looks forward to doing

MUMBAI :Actress Kirron Arya who is known for her projects like Pinjar is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie RRR which will be directed by SS Rajamouli. No doubt the actress with her project always tries to do something different.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the Actress Kirron Arya where she spoke about her acting journey and also the types of characters she looks forward to doing



Kirron Arya on her acting journey



Talking about her acting journey the actress said that it has been a wonderful journey. She started with theatre during her college time and it was her destiny that she got an opportunity to work on some amazing projects in her life. She is trained in writing and direction but she is very happy that she found another way to express her art in the form of acting.



Kirron Arya on her acting inspiration



Talking about her acting inspiration Kirron Arya says that it has to be her mom and mom-in-law. It also has to be the actress Shabana Azmi who is her Idol and also the actor Anupam Kher.



Kirron Arya on types of characters she looks forward to doing



When asked about the types of characters she wishes to do, the actress revealed she would love to do comedy. She has been doing some negative characters but comedy is something she has never tried, she would definitely love to be a part of a full-fledged comedy project.



