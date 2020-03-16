Exclusive! “I have never played something like this before, it is a completely different character” Dibyendu Bhattacharya on Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2

MUMBAI: Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. Dibyendu Bhattacharya is now all set to be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 which has Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar here is what the actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has to say on working with Vidyut Jammwal where he also spoke in detail about his character.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya on his character in the movie Khuda Hafiz chapter 2

Dibyendu Bhattacharya revealed that he will be seen playing the character whose name is Rashid Kasai, a character which is very dark. Rashid is someone who can do anything and he is loyal to the character played by Sheeba Chaddha. Dibyendu Bhattacharya also revealed that he has never done something like this in his career, it was for the first time he is playing such a character, it was a great fun playing this role and the fans will definitely love it.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya on shooting experience

Dibyendu Bhattacharya revealed that it was a great experience collaborating with Vidyut Jammwal and Sheeba Chaddha because most of his scenes were shot with them. He adds that Vidyut Jammwal is not only a great actor and action star, but also a great human being, they both have bonded very well on the sets off the camera.

ALSO READ – Must Watch! ‘Commando’ actor Vidyut Jamwal takes a plunge in a frozen lake, Adah Sharma gives an UNMISSABLE reaction

Dibyendu Bhattacharya on the high points of the sequel Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2

Dibyendu Bhattacharya revealed Khuda Hafiz Chapter 1 was loved by the fans for its amazing storyline and some great action, the franchise Khuda Hafiz has a plus point that it is not only an action entertainer but it has a storyline with a lot of emotions. Having said that, the sequel of the movie will have much more action, emotions and the storyline will definitely shock the audience.

No doubt the trailer of the movie a Khuda Hafiz is already creating lot of buzz all over the social media, and we look forward to see what different the actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has to offer in this upcoming movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 8th July.

What are your views on the actor and how excited are you for the movie Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child