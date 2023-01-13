Exclusive! “I have not got much offer in movies but I have no regrets” Tia Bajpai on her acting journey

MUMBAI: Actress Tia Bajpai has been winning the hearts of millions with her amazing contribution, we have seen and loved the actress in the movies like Haunted and 1920 Evil Returns along with the actor Aftab Shivdasani. Currently the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans with her latest video song Kahani which is the part of the upcoming movie The Secret Of Dimension

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Tia Bajpai spoke in detail about the love she is getting for the song and also on her acting journey.

Tia Bajpai on the love she is getting for the video song Kahani

Tia Bajpai says that she is overwhelmed with the kind of response she is getting from the fans and they are loving the song and story within the song. She adds that her fans have always loved and supported her since she was there in Saregamapa, no doubt it is always a treat to hear the actress singing and the same magic we can see in this video song.

Tia Bajpai on her acting journey

Tia Bajpai says that her journey is a full of Roller Coaster ride, but she is very happy the way her journey has been shift shaped up, she did not got much offer in Bollywood but she has no regret, whatever she has done she has got lot of love and support of the fans and she is blessed to have that. She adds that she has many things to do, the journey is not yet over and she is looking forward to different roles and various movies.

Tia Bajpai on the parameter she looks forward to before saying yes for any project

Tia Bajpai says that the first thing she sees is the story of the project, the story and script is very much important because the story is the hero of your movie. Also during this time of OTT platforms, there are many actresses who are performing unnecessary vulgar scenes which are not at all required, she is not at all comfortable to do any such scene unnecessarily.

What are your views on the actress Tia Bajpai and how did you like the song of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

