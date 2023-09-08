Exclusive! “I have a picture with a hand pump cut out and I will share for Sunny Deol, because we all are his fan” Yami Gautam on facing clash with the movie Gadar 2

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam is no doubt one of the most loved actresses in the acting industry, we have seen some great characters coming from the actress especially after the pandemic with the 4 ott releases she had. Now the next release of the actress Yami Gautam is OMG 2 which will also have Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi

During the recent media interaction actress Yami Gautam spoke in detail about her upcoming movie OMG 2 and on her movie clashing with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

Yami Gautam says that this is her very first theatrical release after the pandemic hit, post lockdown we have seen the actress Yami Gautam giving great movies on different ott platforms, Yami Gautam says that she is very excited and she is keeping her figures crossed. The actress says that this is the perfect movie which speaks about social issues with the beautiful message in an entertaining manner. The actress also said that she had played a lawyer previously but this lawyer is surely different and this character has more elements to it.

Speaking about all the media reports and controversies which are around the movie with regards to religious factors, Yami Gautam says that before anyone says anything she would request people to see the movie, because the movie is made with lot of love and it is speaking about very sensitive subject which is very much important and relevant in today's time.

As we all know the movie OMG 2 is clashing with Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol in the leading role, Yami Gautam says that she has a picture of a hand pump cut out and she is going to drop the picture tagging the actor Sunny Deol, because she has been watching Sunny Deol movie and she has been a fan of the actor and she really wish luck for both the movies.

What are your views on the actress Yami Gautam and how excited are you to see her in the movie OMG 2, do let us know in the comment section below.

