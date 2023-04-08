Exclusive" I have prepared my character the help of my childhood friend Rohan Gavaskar" Abhishek Bachchan on Ghoomer

During the trailer event of his upcoming movie Ghoomar Abhishek Bachchan spoke in detail about his character preparation
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 15:18
movie_image: 
Abhishek

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Abhishek Bachchan Ghoomar has been talk of town ever since the poster was out. No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming movie of the actor and finally that trailer of the movie is out and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast of the movie.

During the trailer launch and the Press Conference Abhishek Bachchan spoke in detail about his character preparation, Abhishek Bachchan said that even though he is left handed he has always been batting with his right hand and the only preparation he has to do was to bowl spin with his left arm.

And for this purpose he has taken help from his childhood friend Rohan Gavaskar, he took all the necessary training to throw a spin with his left arm as per the requirement of the movie.

Also read- Shocking! Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera passes away days after horrific car accident in Orlando; had predicted her own funeral

On the other hand film maker R Balki says that even though the cricket has very important part in the movie, it is just a backdrop of the movie and the movie is not at all based on the cricket but it is based on the two important characters which the audience will definitely love.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience all over the internet, what are your views on the trailer of the movie Ghoomar and what are your expectation, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- What! Suhana Khan trolled for looking many shades lighter in a lipstick ad, netizens troll her saying “could have easily found a shade as per her actual dusky color”

Ghoomar Abhishek Bacchan R Balki Ghoomar trailer Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 15:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer hits back at Nora Fatehi’s ‘soft target and scapegoat’ claims, says “might take separate legal action for contempt of court”
MUMBAI : Recently Nora Fatehi recorded a statement against actress Jacqueline Fernandes for trying to tarnish her name...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Interesting! Reyansh fires Sunaina
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Whoa! Bhuvan Bam’s net worth crosses Rs 100 Crores, making him the richest YouTuber after he once earned a few thousands as a struggling musician
MUMBAI : Bhuvan Bam, the actor-comedian who rose to fame with his hilarious vines, has become a household name now. He...
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Geeta Kapur compliments Shivanshu Soni for his soulful performance, saying, “This new andaaz of yours is simply outstanding.”
MUMBAI: This weekend, brace yourselves for a romantic extravaganza as Sony Entertainment Television presents a...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Kailash accuses Viaan of manipulating Katha
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive" I have prepared my character the help of my childhood friend Rohan Gavaskar" Abhishek Bachchan on Ghoomer
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Abhishek Bachchan Ghoomar has been talk of town ever since the poster was out. No doubt the...
Recent Stories
Jaqueline Fernandes
What! Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer hits back at Nora Fatehi’s ‘soft target and scapegoat’ claims, says “might take separate legal action for contempt of court”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jaqueline Fernandes
What! Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer hits back at Nora Fatehi’s ‘soft target and scapegoat’ claims, says “might take separate legal action for contempt of court”
Suhana Khan
What! Suhana Khan trolled for looking many shades lighter in a lipstick ad, netizens troll her saying “could have easily found a shade as per her actual dusky color”
Dia Mirza
Audience Perspective! Dia Mirza’s step daughter Samaira gets shocked after seeing paparazzi; is the media making star kids uncomfortable?
Venezuela Ariana Viera
Shocking! Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera passes away days after horrific car accident in Orlando; had predicted her own funeral
Nitin Desai
Nitin Desai Suicide: Must Read!Art director to be cremated at 4:00 pm after last rites at ND studios
Nitin Desai
Nitin Desai Suicide: Shocking! Art director had already planned his suicide a month back, had asked for a rope and ladder