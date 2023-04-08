Exclusive" I have prepared my character the help of my childhood friend Rohan Gavaskar" Abhishek Bachchan on Ghoomer

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Abhishek Bachchan Ghoomar has been talk of town ever since the poster was out. No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming movie of the actor and finally that trailer of the movie is out and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast of the movie.

During the trailer launch and the Press Conference Abhishek Bachchan spoke in detail about his character preparation, Abhishek Bachchan said that even though he is left handed he has always been batting with his right hand and the only preparation he has to do was to bowl spin with his left arm.

And for this purpose he has taken help from his childhood friend Rohan Gavaskar, he took all the necessary training to throw a spin with his left arm as per the requirement of the movie.

On the other hand film maker R Balki says that even though the cricket has very important part in the movie, it is just a backdrop of the movie and the movie is not at all based on the cricket but it is based on the two important characters which the audience will definitely love.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience all over the internet, what are your views on the trailer of the movie Ghoomar and what are your expectation, do let us know in the comment section below.

