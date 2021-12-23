Exclusive! "I have shared my Bhangra video for the audition of 83" Anjum Batra on his upcoming movie 83

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Batra is very excited as his movie 83 is all set to hit the big screen on 24th December, the movie which has Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the leading role is already the talk of the town.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor Anjum Batra with regards to his upcoming movie 83 and about his character in the movie.

Anjum Batra on the movie 83 and his character

Giving some detail about the movie 83, the actors say it is a very proud moment for the entire nation when team India lifted the world cup in 1983. Unfortunately some of the footage of the match is not in record so this movie will act as a record for that missing footage and the generation will get the opportunity to relive that moment once again. Throwing some light on his character the actor revealed he will be seen playing the character whose name is Kulwant Singh, who is a mechanic by profession and he is a big cricket fan.

Anjum Batra on getting this character

Anjum Batra says that when he got a call for this movie he was only asked to shoot a Bhangra dance video and not any dialogues. The actor has won many Bhangra competitions in his life and he shot his video, and later what he saw was that he has been selected for the role.

Anjum Batra on the USP of the show

The actor says that no doubt it will be a treat to watch the moments which have been recreated in the movie that team India is lifting the world cup. The patriotism is one of the highest factors of the movie. The fans will definitely love the movie scene after scene as it will give You Goosebumps.

