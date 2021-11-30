Exclusive! I look up to characters like Madhubala in Mughal-e-Azam and Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om: Tara Sutaria

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria has been winning the heart of fans over time with her acting contribution. Having said that, no doubt the actress is the talk of the town because of her upcoming movie Tadap. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the actress on the big screen once again.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with her with regard to her character in the movie and her dream role.

Tara Sutaria on her character in Tadap

Tara Sutaria says that she has never done something like this before. Her character in the movie is something the fans will fall in love for. The actress says that her character will be seen more in the second half than the first half. The climax sequence will be surprise the audience.

Tara Sutaria on her memorable moments from the movie Tadap

Tara Sutaria says that it has been a great experience shooting with a bunch of talented people. There is not only one unforgettable moment but there are many small moments which will be cherished by her. Meeting Milan Lutharia and Ahan Shetty and living her character has given certain amount of learning to her as an actor. It was an amazing experience. She has never been the part of such a intense movie.

Also read (Karan Johar announces release date of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani')

Tara Sutaria on her dream characters

Tara Sutaria says that earlier she was not into watching movies but she has seen a few movies which really inspired her to do such characters and these characters are of Madhubala from the movie Mughal-e-Azam. The actress says every actor from that period of time looked so effortless in their work. The beauty of their hard work and craft can be seen on screen till today. Giving one more example, the actress says she really loved what Deepika Padukone did in her debut movie Om Shanti Om.

What do you think of this?

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read ('Pushpa: The Rise' theatrical trailer out on Dec 6)