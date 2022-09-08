Exclusive! I look forward to interesting and meaty roles: Rajesh Khattar

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Rajesh Khattar spoke in detail about the parameters he looks at before saying yes for a project and about being a director's actor.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 11:10
movie_image: 
Exclusive! I look forward to interesting and meaty roles: Rajesh Khattar

MUMBAI : No doubt it's always a treat to watch Rajesh Khattar. He always looks forward to delivering something different from what he has done previously. The actor is known for his versatile characters.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, this is what Rajesh Khattar had to say on the aspects he looks at before saying yes to a project and about being a director's actor.

Rajesh Khattar on the aspects he looks at before saying yes for any project

Rajesh Khatter says the role should be interesting and meaty. For example, he got the character of a Pakistani Army Chief, which is something he had never done. It has a lot of layers. After this, he considers the production house and director. Apart from all this, he trusts his basic intuition when he is reading the script and the character details.

Rajesh Khattar on being a director’s actor

Rajesh Khattar says there are chances given to him for improvisation. There is a script and a character graph given to him and he has his vision for this character, but the director has his own vision with regard to it. So he definitely has a discussion and gives his inputs. There is room for improvisation, which enhances the scenes.

ALSO READ – For Aahana Kumra, 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' is about memorable experiences

Rajesh Khattar on his upcoming projects

Rajesh Khattar says that he has projects on almost all OTT platforms. The next is on ZEE5. It is web series that he cannot reveal much about. He also has an Abbas Mustan movie.

What are your views on Rajesh Khattar? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Shashank Ketkar, Sharad Jadhav And Nikhil Ratnaparkhi roped in for web series Scam 2003

Aahana Kumra AVRODH SEASON 2 Sanjay Suri Abir Chatterjee Neeraj Kabi Rajesh Khattar Ananth Mahadevan Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 11:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Actors Seema Pandey and Sharmila Goenka bags a project with Raushni Srivastava
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her latest appearance netizens say “She looks like a robot”
MUMBAI : Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular and hottest divas in B-town. She is known for her dancing skills and...
Anupamaa: Evil! Ankush takes charge to ruin Anuj’s life
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXCLUSIVE! Padmaavat actor Saarrh Kkashyap to star in the web show Tyypes Of Love
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.  We all know that a...
Anupamaa: What! Anuj and Vanraj’s fight on the cliff, Kavya knows the whole truth
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Huge Trouble! Is Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda annoyed with filmmaker Karan Johar? Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: It is rumored that Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is upset with Karan Johar after the episode of his with Ananya...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her latest appearance netizens say “She looks like a robot”
Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her latest appearance netizens say “She looks like a robot”
Latest Video