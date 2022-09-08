Exclusive! I look forward to interesting and meaty roles: Rajesh Khattar

MUMBAI : No doubt it's always a treat to watch Rajesh Khattar. He always looks forward to delivering something different from what he has done previously. The actor is known for his versatile characters.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, this is what Rajesh Khattar had to say on the aspects he looks at before saying yes to a project and about being a director's actor.

Rajesh Khattar on the aspects he looks at before saying yes for any project

Rajesh Khatter says the role should be interesting and meaty. For example, he got the character of a Pakistani Army Chief, which is something he had never done. It has a lot of layers. After this, he considers the production house and director. Apart from all this, he trusts his basic intuition when he is reading the script and the character details.

Rajesh Khattar on being a director’s actor

Rajesh Khattar says there are chances given to him for improvisation. There is a script and a character graph given to him and he has his vision for this character, but the director has his own vision with regard to it. So he definitely has a discussion and gives his inputs. There is room for improvisation, which enhances the scenes.

Rajesh Khattar on his upcoming projects

Rajesh Khattar says that he has projects on almost all OTT platforms. The next is on ZEE5. It is web series that he cannot reveal much about. He also has an Abbas Mustan movie.

