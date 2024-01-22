Exclusive! "I love the boldness in the character" Shweta Mehta on her movie Ajay Gadu

MUMBAI : Actress Shweta Mehta is currently winning the heart of the fans and audience with her debut in the movie Ajay Gadu, the actress is getting lot of from the fans not only because of her acting but also for her looks, indeed she is looking supremely gorgeous in the movie.

Shweta Mehta on her character in the movie

Shweta Mehta says that she is playing a doctor whose name is also Shweta, who is very Independent and bold in terms of thoughts and keeping a point. There is something happened in her life because of which she is now into drugs and later she meets a writer who writes about her on being a doctor why she is it to drugs. The actress says that the movie has a beautiful message and definitely the fans are going to love it

Shweta Mehta on what made her say yes for the movie

Shweta Mehta says that over the time she has been getting some strong action oriented characters what she loved about this character Shweta that this has lot of boldness in the character itself. Over the time actors are being getting bold characters in terms of skin show she really wanted to prove a point that bold does not mean only skin show and revealing your body, but it is also means independence of your thoughts and expressing your points in a Fearless manners and this is what dis character has done to her, so there was no point saying no for the movie

Shweta Mehta on types of characters she looks forward to do

Shweta Mehta says, she is really looking forward to do characters which allow her to display all her skills for example she is looking forward to do a family oriented female character who is very soft but she is powerful enough to be protect her family so at the same time she can display two different skills one of the soft and another of a strong woman.

