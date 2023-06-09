Exclusive! “I never manifested to be an actor, but it has been a great journey” Kusha Kapila

During the press Conference and the media interaction of the movie Sukhee actress Kusha Kapila spoke on her movie and also on her journey from a social media influencer to an actor
MUMBAI: From making videos on social media to winning hearts with her acting projects, actress Kusha Kapila has been grabbing the attention and ruling the hearts. The actress is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Sukhee which has Shilpa Shetty in the leading role.

During the trailer launch event Kusha Kapila expressed her point of view and spoke about her journey. Kusha Kapila says there was a time she used to make small videos and actors used to come on her channel for the promotion of their movies now the table has turned, and she is being the part of movies and it is a great experience collaborating with these amazing bunch of tenanted people.

Also read – Trolled! “She is another Jaya Bachchan in the making” Netizens troll actress Kajol for her new video

The actress also says that she never manifested to be an actor but it has been a great journey and on talking about sharing screen with actress Shilpa Shetty Kusha Kapila says it is always fun being around Shilpa Shetty, she is very positive person, she create the fun atmosphere around her and it was a great learning experience as an actor.

The trailer of the movie Sukhee is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and we look forward to see what actresses Shilpa Shetty and Kusha Kapila have to offer with this upcoming movie.

The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 22nd September.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Thank You For Coming trailer out! It's time women shouldn't forgo orgasms

 

 

 

Latest Video
