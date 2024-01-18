Exclusive! "I really miss watching love stories on big screen" Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the first look was out, today finally the trailer of the movie is out which is produced by Maddock films, the trailer was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cars along with the directors and producers.

Shahid Kapoor revealed it is always refreshing doing love story,he has been doing some rough characters but he wanted to say that doing a love story is the biggest challenge, because love stories are the quintessential base to any Indian movie but the makers has to hage different take and add different elements to make it special

The actor said he really missed doing a proper love story on big screen and he really missed watching a good love story on screen.

Shahid Kapoor says that he has been reading 10 to 12 scripts during a month, it's not that he is doing less movies, but he want to do something different and to offer something new to the fans and audience, talking about the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya the actor says that this movie will definitely bring new to the table for the fans and audience which will be loved by them.

The actor also says that the movie has a lot of emotions at the same time and this is not a just a romantic comedy but it is much beyond that, it is a complete family entertainer and this Valentine the filmmaker Dinesh Vijan is all set to entertain your entire family.

