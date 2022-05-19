Exclusive! I really wanted to work with Akshay Kumar, but the story and the script didn't allow it: Anees Bazmee

MUMBAI: Anees Bazmee, the name behind movies like Thank You, Welcome, and Singh is King, is now all set for the release his upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which has Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the leading roles.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, filmmaker Anees Bazmee spoke in detail about how different the Bhool Bhulaiya sequel is and about not casting Akshay Kumar in the movie.

Anees Bazmee on the inception of Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Anees Bazmee says that he was shooting for the movie Mubarakan when the story came to him. Since then, he and his team started working on this project. Gradually, they decided to make the Bhool Bhulaiya sequel out of this story. He was very happy with the story and that the sequel is not a psychological thriller. He wanted to create a difference between both the movies.

Anees Bazmee on the pressure of taking the franchise ahead

Anees Bazmee says that the pressure of the previous film does exist. He was taking a blockbuster movie ahead. But it is a calculated risk that he has taken and, the movie has turned out to be amazing.

Anees Bazmee on not casting Akshay Kumar

As we know, Bhool Bhulaiya was immensely loved especially because of the performance of Akshay Kumar. Anees Bazmee says that the script is fresh and the story is completely new. It was because of the story and the script that he, unfortunately, couldn’t cast Akshay Kumar. Anees Bazmee says that he and Akshay share a very good bond, and they both have delivered a few blockbusters. Indeed, he wanted Akshay Kumar in this project, but the story and the script did not allow him. Fans will definitely see the freshness in the movie even though it retains the essence of the original.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the big screen on 20th May. What are your views on the movie and filmmaker Anees Bazmee? Let us know in the comment section below.

