Exclusive! “I really wanted to work with Akshay Kumar but the story and the script didn't allowed” Anees Bazmee

MUMBAI: Anees Bazmee, the mind behind movies like Thank You, Welcome, Singh is King and others is now all set with his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2 which has Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar filmmaker Anees Bazmee spoke in detail about how different is Bhool Bhulaiya sequel and on not casting Akshay Kumar in the movie.

Anees Bazmee on the Inception of the project Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Anees Bazmee says that he was shooting for the movie Mubarakan when the story came to him and since then he and his team started working on this project and gradually they had decided to make the Bhool Bhulaiya sequel out of this story and project. He was very happy with the story and he is very happy that this Bhool Bhulaiya sequel is not a psychological thriller because the prequel was a psychological thriller and he wanted to create a difference between both the movies.

Anees Bazmee on the pressure taking the franchise ahead

Anees Bazmee says that the pressure is always there of the previous film, and in this project Bhool Bhulaiya 2 the pressure was there because he was taking the franchise of one of the blockbuster movies. But it was a calculated risk which he has taken and the movie has turned out to be a beautiful one.

Anees Bazmee on not casting Akshay Kumar

As we know, Bhool Bhulaiya was immensely loved specially because of the performance of the actor Akshay Kumar. Anees Bazmee says that the script is fresh and the story is completely new, it was because of the story and the script he unfortunately couldn’t cast Akshay Kumar. Anees Bazmee says that he and Akshay Kumar share a very good bond and they both have delivered few blockbusters, indeed he wanted Akshay Kumar in this project but the story and the script did not allow him. The fans will definitely see the freshness in the movie keeping the essence of the original he adds.

