Exclusive! “I relate to the pulse of Indian family” Sara Ali Khan

During the trailer event of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Sara Ali Khan spoke in detail about playing middle class character every time
MUMBAI: Movie Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the movie which has Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in the leading role is directed by Laxman Utekar is produced by Dinesh Vijan

Today the trailer of the movie is out and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast of the movie.

We have seen Sara Ali Khan playing middle class character often now and to this actress says that she believe that she know the pulse of the Indian family very much that definitively helps her relate to her character easily every time and also it is beauty of the writing and the direction given by Laxman Utekar because of which even this character is already getting so much love from the fans and audience.

Sara Ali Khan also says that this is one such movie where the people can come with the entire family and can have great entertainment.

What are your views on the actress Sara Ali Khan and how excited are you for the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which is all set to hit the big screen on 2nd June, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

