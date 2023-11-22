Exclusive! "I took up the food delivery job for a week to understand this character", Sahil Mehta on his movie Farrey

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actor Sahil Mehta spoke in detail about his character in the movie Farrey and on its preparation.
Farrey

MUMBAI : Actor Sahil Mehta has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. The actor is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and making into the headlines as he is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Farrey, which also has some amazing talents like Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht and Zeyn Shaw.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Sahil Mehta spoke in detail about his character in the movie Farrey and on its preparation.

Sahil Mehta on his character in the movie

Sahil Mehta says that he will be seen playing a student in the movie. His character name is Akash and how he meets this bunch of people and his life changes after a few incidents is something shown in the movie. He also says that his character Akash is also a delivery boy.

Sahil Mehta on his character preparation

Sahil Mehta says as his character is of a delivery boy in the movie. He took up the food delivery job for a week and started delivering food in few areas for small span of time. Director Soumendra Padhi told him to ask different type of questions to different customers so that he get the better understanding for the character in a better way.

Also read-Oh no! Anurag Kashyap suffered from two heart attacks after Maximum City was shelved, the filmmaker reveals that he 'lost it'

Sahil Mehta on his character relatability

Sahil Mehta says that when he got this character, he did not know that it belongs from Paharganj. He was surprised to know this because he is form Paharganj in real life as well. So this was the relatable factor between him and his character Akash. The actor also says that what Akash goes through in his life is completely different from his personal life.

What are your views on actor Sahil Mehta and how excited are you to watch him in the movie Farrey? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Farrey is all set to hit the big screen on 24th November.

Movie Farrey is all set to hit the big screen on 24th November. 

Also read-Must Read! World Cup or flat content, what was the reason behind the downfall of Tiger 3's collection?

