Exclusive! “I try to make my performance shine out and not get typecast as the item girl” - Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: With her amazing contribution to the Indian Cinema, actress Nora Fatehi has been grabbing attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire. She is no doubt one such name who is looked up to not only for her fashion sense, but also for some sizzling dance moves.

With beautiful looks and groovy dance numbers, she has been ruling the hearts of millions across the globe. Now, actress Nora Fatehi is seen as a judge in the reality show Hip Hop India, which is streaming on Amazon Mini TV.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Nora Fatehi spoke in detail about the deliberate attempts she makes to not get typecast in Indian cinema. As we know in the Indian cinema, actors easily get typecast if they are play similar types of characters. Currently, we have seen a lot of dance numbers coming from actress Nora Fatehi.

Nora Fatehi says that she always made sure that her performance shines out and she does not get typecast as an item girl. She says that she has worked hard to belong to the industry and she knows that she wants to do try here. She does not only want to dance, but also wants to polish her acting skills. She wants to be a part of many other departments too.

The actress adds that this is the constant struggle she has been going through and she will never give up.

What are your views on actress Nora Fatehi and do you think she has made deliberate attempts to not get typecast as the item girl of Indian cinema? Do let us know in the comment section below.

