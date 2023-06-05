Exclusive! “I want to become a producer and have no interest in acting and direction” Naren Bansal

MUMBAI: Casting director Naren Bansal has contributed to the Bollywood industry over the time with his beautiful casting, which we have seen and loved in the movies, he has done casting for movies like Vadh which was immensely loved by the fans and audience.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar casting director Naren Bansal spoke in detail about his journey and also on how important the casting is for any project.

Naren Bansal on his journey

Naren Bansal says that becoming the casting director was never the part of plan, he has done theatres for 10 years and came to Mumbai with the intention of doing something in the industry but nothing was specific. He later joined the casting agency and there he has learned many things and over the time he became casting director. Naren Bansal also says that acting is now not his plan but he wants to become a producer, he is currently working on his project as the producer he also has zero interest in direction.

Naren Bansal on the importance of casting in any project

Naren Bansal says that it is very much important to have the perfect cast for a particular project whether it is a web series or movies, if there is superstar in a particular project everyone will come to see the movie on the face value of superstar, but the important part is to cast the supporting actors who should be suitable for the movie characters. We have seen many movies which are based on the basis of the supporting cast, so the cast is very important. Giving an example he adds that Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the best examples of perfect casting and because of that movie Mukesh Chhabra has become the brand.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty on why he is not spotted at parties like other star kids, “Where I get spotted or how many parties I attend is boring”

Naren Bansal on his upcoming project

Naren Bansal says that currently he is on Cloud 9 as his casting movie Vadh is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience and he has his next as a producer titled Mirch Masala and on the other hand he has done casting for a short movie titled It's Okay Mom.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Kya Baat Hai! This is how Alia Bhatt managed to stay away from her 6 months old daughter Raha for 4 days following her Met Gala debut