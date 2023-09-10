Exclusive! "I want do some grey characters ahead, where I can sync my teeth into and give my all" - Poojan Chhabra

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Poojan Chhabra spoke on the types of characters he is looking forward to do and also on dream actors to work with.
MUMBAI: Actor Poojan Chhabra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his movies and different characters. The actor is currently getting some great response for his movie Dono, which has Rajveer Deol and Paloma in the lead.

What types of characters you look forward to do

Poojan Chhabra says, "I want to do some grey characters ahead , where I can sync my teeth into and give my all. Actors are looking for challenges , for me if there’s no challenge there’s no fun. Like in my previous project Adhura, I played a queer character and a ghost. I had a lot of fun doing that as well". 

Dream actor to work with

Poojan Chhabra adds, "Yes, Ranbir Kapoor is my favorite actor! I'd really want to work with him someday, and with director’s like Anurag Basu, Anurag Kashyap , Imtiaz Ali , Hansal Mehta and Karan Johar". 

What are your upcoming projects   

Poojan Chhabra says that "Right now I have been auditioning for a few projects, let’s hope what works the best". Indeed it was a treat to watch him in the movie Dono in his comic avatar and we shall look forward to see more of such great projects coming from the side of the actor in the upcoming time.

What are your views on the actor and how did you like him in the movie Dono? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

