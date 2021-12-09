Exclusive! I wanted to collaborate with him since Kai Po Che: Ranjit Punia on filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and his movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

MUMBAI: Ranjit Punia is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which has Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with Ranjit, where he spoke in detail about his upcoming movie and his part it.

Ranjit Punia on his movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and his character

The actor says that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a romance comedy. Once again, Ayushmann Khurrana is back with a never seen or touched before subject and concept. This is a completely different movie, which we will see in Bollywood for the first time, with a good social message. He will be seen playing the brother of Vaani Kapoor's character.

Ranjit Punia on saying yes to the movie

Ranjit Punia says that he always looked forward to collaborating with director Abhishek Kapoor right from his movie Kai Po Che. The makers were looking for a Punjab-based actor for this character, and Ranjit is from Punjab, so he was the best fit.

Ranjit Punia on collaborating with Aayushman Khurana and Vaani Kapoor

Ranjit says that it was a great experience collaborating with two talented people in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The actor says that they are the most hard-working actors in the industey. He had a healthy bond with both the actors, and the movie was shot during the covid situation post the first lockdown with all the necessary and important protocols.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set for a theatrical release on 10th December.

